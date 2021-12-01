Additional images have been released related to phase one of the mixed-use Reed District project Houston-based developer Hines plans for Midtown.
Hines, which will joint venture with investment management company Barings, recently announced construction of the first phase will begin in the second quarter of 2023.
As the Post reported in early November, phase one will include a 300-unit apartment building, a 300,000-square-foot office building, a 250-key hotel and the adaptive reuse of a vintage former Coca-Cola bottling plant to include 100,000 square feet of “creative office” and retail. Green space will be included with the buildings, to offer a collective 800,000 square feet.
Once the overall development is completed (with the main segment of the site fronting the 1500 block of Broadway), it could offer up to nine buildings with a collective 2.7 million square feet, sitting on the former Jim Reed auto dealership site.
Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown building to be razed
Modernist medical offices structure Mid-State Building is slated for razing, a move to accommodate Ascension Saint Thomas’ efforts to reinvent its Midtown campus.
Constructed in the 1960s, Mid-State Building is located at 2010 Church St.
The permit is valued at about $765,000, with the local office of Indianapolis-based demolition company Renascent Inc. to handle the job.
