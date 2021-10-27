A new image has been released related to the full-scale on-site work underway at the former Neuhoff complex in Germantown.
The rendering (seen above) comes as a permit was recently issued for continued construction of a 15-floor office and retail building. J.E. Dunn is handling the job, with the permit valued at about $15.04 million.
A previously issued permit, to allow for structural framing, notes the office building will offer almost 312,000 square feet of office space (with 8,000 square feet of retail space) and sit at 1320 Adams St.
Atlanta-based New City Properties owns the site and is the developer, with Cousins Properties (also of Atlanta) and New York-based J.P. Morgan Asset Management as equity partners.
The initial phase of the project will include 548 residential units and 448,000 square feet of office and retail space. Previous reports had 825,000 square feet of non-residential space and 50 hotel rooms for the overall project.
New York City-based S9 Architecture (the design architect) and Nashville-based Smith Gee Studio are designing the future buildings for the 9.2-acre site. In addition, the local office of Raleigh-based Kimley-Horn and Associates and Mid-TN Erosion and Sediment Control are participating in the effort.
Conrad Nashville to open in May 2022
A May 2022 opening is slated for the Conrad Nashville hotel at Midtown’s mixed-use Broadwest development.
Franklin-based hotel operations and development company Chartwell Hospitality will manage the future 234-room high-end hotel, which is part of the Hilton flag and has an address of 1620 West End Ave.
Conrad Nashville was designed by New York-based Champalimaud Design and Atlanta-based Cooper Carry. It will be Hilton’s first luxury brand in Nashville.
Hilton’s website lists May 2022 as the opening date.
Read more here.
Montecito Medical buys Dallas medical office building
Nashville-based medical office properties investor Montecito Medical has acquired Rockwall Medical Office Building, the flagship location for Orthopaedic Specialists of Dallas.
The property offers approximately 14,000 square feet of space and is 100 percent leased, according to a release.
The Rockwall acquisition is part of a larger portfolio of medical office properties in the Dallas MSA that Montecito is in the process of acquiring.
“We are excited not only to have been selected as the buyer of this outstanding property but also for the opportunity to enter into a long-term relationship with a highly respected provider group,” Bryan Brown, Montecito Medical senior vice president of acquisitions, said in the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.