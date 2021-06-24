Nashville Soccer Club officials have released new images and announced a third-quarter groundbreaking related to their future practice facility in southeast Davidson County.
A late-2022 completion of the facility, which will sit on roughly 15 acres at 4251 Century Farms Terrace, is targeted, according to a release. (See the general site here.) The updates come shortly after an LLC affiliated with Nashville SC co-owner John Ingram recently paid $9 million for the Century Farms site.
The future complex will feature a 38,965-square-foot training facility, three soccer fields, a 10,720-square-foot health clinic, a 3,500-square-foot maintenance building and 180 parking spaces. The Nashville office of Columbus, Ohio-based Moody Nolan is the architect. Pinnacle Construction Partners, also locally based and led by Managing Partner Michael Carter, will be the construction manager.
Nashville SC will continue to practice at Currey Ingram Academy in Brentwood, where the team also has its youth academy, until the construction of the future complex is completed.
“This practice facility … will provide first-class facilities for [the club] to prepare for games day in, day out,” Nashville SC CEO Ian Ayre said in the release. “It’s also important to say that we continue to feel proud to invite minority and disadvantaged businesses to be part of our journey — both on our stadium construction and on this project where Moody Nolan and Pinnacle construction will play a key role in delivering this complex in the Antioch area, which is a key community for us and for soccer.”
Brian Tibbs, managing partner and director of Nashville operations for Columbus, Ohio-based Moody Nolan, said the company is pleased to share its “early vision” related to the design of the future facility.
“I expect fans in [southeast Davidson County] will be encouraged with what they see so far,” Tibbs said.
See previous images of the training center here.
Jefferson Street building to be demolished
A small, nondescript building located at 813 Jefferson St. is slated for demolition, according to a Metro Codes Department permit.
Mapco Express Inc. owns the North Nashville property, having paid $876,855 for it in 2019, according to Metro records. Mapco officials, who operate a Mapco Express market and BP petroleum station on an adjacent lot (which the company also owns), are clearing the site to prepare for a future reinvention of the overall property, according to a source.
Buckner, Missouri-based Osage Contractors will handle the razing, with the permit valued at $34,000. The building to be demolished was home most recently to Jefferson Street Pawn shop.
The Mapco sits at the intersection of Jefferson Street and Rosa L. Parks Boulevard.
