The development team set to break ground this month on Moore Building in Midtown has landed a construction loan valued at approximately $79 million.
U.S. Bank provided the loan, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
Nashville-based developer David W. Creed Jr. and Atlanta-based Portman Holdings are teaming to develop the site with the 16-story mixed-use tower (pictured above). The project, to be undertaken on a 0.76-acre site at 825 19th Ave. S. at the northwest corner of 19th Avenue North and Chet Atkins Place, is expected to carry a price tag of upwards of $120 million.
The Moore Building will feature 227,000 square feet of office space on nine levels and 8,500 square feet of ground-floor retail (with seven levels of above-grade parking garage and two floors of below-ground parking). Nashville-based Gresham Smith is the architect.
Mike Greene, who oversees development for Portman, recently told the Post permits are in hand and that Hoar Construction will serve as general contractor. Greene said he and Creed will be joined in the effort by Portman colleagues John Farmer, vice president of construction, and Travis Garland, national head of leasing.
Ragan-Smith Associates, a locally based engineering and land-planning company, and the local office of CBRE (which is handling marketing and leasing efforts) are participating on the project. Previously, the team had hoped to break ground by March’s end. No tenants have been announced to date.
Permit issued for One City apartment building
Phoenix-based Alliance Residential Co. has landed a major permit related to a project it plans for One City.
The issuing of the permit, valued at $1.22 million, follows Alliance having recently paid $10.4 million for the land on which the seven-story residential building will rise. The permit will allow for the construction of the future building’s foundation.
To be called Broadstone One City and located next to apartment building The Shay, the building will have 261 residences and 331 parking spaces, according to a document submitted to Metro in September 2020. Alliance, which has an office in Nashville, has not yet announced a groundbreaking date or released a detailed color image.
Atlanta-based Dynamic Design will serve as architect, with Catalyst Design Group, of Nashville, handling engineering and land planning duties. Nashville-based Pinnacle Bank has provided a $44.3 million loan to allow for construction.
The 1.63-acre property offers an address of 2 City Place. The main entrance to One City (stylized as "one C1TY") is located on the 28th/31st Avenue Connector.
Details emerge for residential project planned for Sylvan Heights
A grading permit has been issued and a master permit applied for regarding an apartment building Kansas City-based Price Development Group is eyeing for Sylvan Heights, with other details now known.
The company has submitted to Metro basic images of the building, with a document noting Addison, Texas-based HEDK Architects is handling design for what is called 3800 Charlotte. The master permit references three buildings with a collective 320 residential units and a skybridge connecting two of the structures.
Previous images submitted to Metro show the buildings will offer a combination of brick, Hardie board, metal and concrete for the exteriors. Nashville-based Kimley-Horn is the civil engineer for the West Nashville project, to have an address of 3800 Charlotte Ave.
The property sits within Metro Councilwoman Kathleen Murphy’s District 24.
PDG, officials for which could not be reached for comment, in July 2019 paid $7.45 million for what was then a Metro-owned salt facility. The 5.03-acre property was offered via an online auction, with Price the only bidder.
Of note, PDG undertook in Germantown apartment building The Monroe, which opened in 2017.
The Charlotte Avenue property to be developed is located near Tamay Ozari’s L&L Market Place building, the mixed-use Hill Center Sylvan Heights, Sylvan Station (home to Novatech and Five Points Pizza, among others) and the ex-Madison Mill property that is now called Sylvan Supply.
Also of note, a mixed-use building to be anchored by a Publix is planned for the area (read here).
