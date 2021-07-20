The Metro Development and Housing Agency Design Review Committee on Tuesday approved exterior signage for arcade bar Up-Down, which is slated to open by month’s end in East Nashville.
The building from which the business will operate sits at 927 Woodland St. Nashville-based Deus Ex Design (David Grisham) has given the structure a significant update, with the one-story building now offering a rooftop space.
Construction began in late 2019 but the Up-Down did not open as promptly as planned, according to a source, due to the March 2020 tornado and COVID-19 considerations.
The property is located within MDHA’s East Bank Redevelopment District and, as such, DRC approval was needed.
Up-Down originated in Des Moines, Iowa, and also has locations in Kansas City, Milwaukee and Minneapolis (and, soon, St. Louis), was named one of The 10 Best Arcade Bars in America by Game Informer.
Atlanta company seeks apartments for Dickerson Pike
Atlanta-based development company Middle Street Partners is seeking a 225-unit apartment complex for East Nashville.
The development will unfold on a seven-acre site with a placeholder address of 0 Dickerson Pike, according to a document submitted to the Metro Planning Department. The property is located across the street from Discount Motors at 2901 Dickerson Pike, near Hart Lane. Rudra Investments LLC owns the property, having paid about $4.8 million for it in 2017, according to Metro records.
The document notes Nashville-based Catalyst Design Group is serving as the land-planner. A specific plan rezoning is being sought, the document notes. No image seemingly has been submitted to Metro.
Middle Street Partners also operates an office in Charleston, South Carolina.
