Minneapolis area-based Dominium will go before Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency Design Review Committee Tuesday, June 15, to seek approval of a residential building that will carry an affordable housing component.
Dominium is seeking to undertake the 255-unit project at 900 Dickerson Pike. The company recently landed the MDHA Joint Finance and Development Committee related to a payment in lieu of taxes (PILOT) agreement. That approval will allow MDHA to provide the company tax abatements in an equity amount of about $17.97 million.
Of note, the property sits at the intersection of Dickerson and Cleveland Street, with the latter to be extended under the interstate to connect to River North and the East Bank in a move related, in part, to the future Oracle campus project.
Dominium will go before the MDHA DRC to seek approval of the project concept plan and exterior design.
The site is located within the MDHA Skyline Redevelopment District and, as such, DRC approval is needed.
The seven-story building (pictured) will offer 159 studio/one-bedroom units, 65 two-bedroom units and 31 three-bedroom units, with all units to be subject to income and rent restrictions. To qualify, renters will earn no more than 60 percent of the area median income. A 308-space parking garage will be included.
Dominium has enlisted Nashville-based Smith Gee Studio (architecture), Nashville-based Catalyst Design Group (land-planning and engineering) and Franklin-based Genesis Engineering to work on the project.
Georgia developer lands $47M loan for MetroCenter residential project
Augusta, Georgia-based Southeastern Development Associates has landed a $47 million construction loan related to its apartment project Grand Oaks at Great Circle, being undertaken in MetroCenter.
Cadence Bank provided the loan, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
The multi-building, roughly $54 million development will have an address of 341 Great Circle Road and sit on 11.3 acres overlooking the Cumberland River. Apartments at Grand Oaks will be leased at market rates, a release from 2019 noted.
Grand Oaks will comprise eight buildings with 467 units in a two-phase project. Atlanta-based Studio Architects is handling the design.
Southeastern acquired the property in December 2018 for $10 million from the United Methodist Publishing House, according to Metro records. UMPH bought it in December 1988 for about $4.8 million.
This is Southeastern’s first residential project in Nashville and its second in Middle Tennessee. The company also developed Colonial Towne Center and Grand Oak Towne Park in Smyrna.
