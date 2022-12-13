A major permit related to shell construction has been issued for work that continues on Local Midtown, a mid-rise apartment building for which construction is unfolding on Hayes Street.
St. Louis-based Subtext is undertaking the project, with the development company having paid $12.9 million for the property in July.
The 1.04-acre property offers an address of 1904 Hayes St.
The permit is valued at $37.46 million and follows the recent issuing of a foundation permit valued at $3.63 million.
Arkansas-based Simmons Bank has provided a construction loan of about $78 million related to the project.
Local (stylized as “LOCAL”) Midtown is slated to rise 15 floors and offer 307 (previously 286) apartment units, with nine floors of residential on top of a five-floor, 310-space parking garage. Previous documents noted the structure will offer 192 one-bedroom units, 74 two-bedroom residences, 30 three-bedroom units and a 10,000-square-foot leasing office.
Marketing materials note Subtext plans for the building to offer a private café, rooftop lounge, pool and fitness center.
Atlanta-based Dynamik Design is the architect. That company designed Alta Foundry, work on which is underway in North Nashville near Midtown. St. Louis-based Brinkmann Constructors is the general contractor.
Brinkmann and Subtext recently completed Local Boise, a seven-story multifamily building in the downtown of Idaho’s largest city. The Local Midtown project marks the initial foray in Nashville for both firms.
Subtext specializes in residential buildings targeting college students. Formerly called Collegiate Development Group, the company offers a portfolio showing mainly buildings of between four and eight floors, according to its website. Subtext has undertaken work in Arizona, Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Tennessee (in Knoxville).
Located across Hayes Street from Mexican restaurant Las Palmas and The Hayes Street Hotel, the properties offer multiple one-story brick buildings.
Details unfold for planned Pie Town project
A few details are emerging regarding a residential building planned for the Pie Town property home to Hermitage Design Center.
Philadelphia-based EQT Exeter is now noting on its website the future building will offer 388 units and stand up to 15 floors at 531-533 Lafayette St. The website — officials with the company could not be reached for comment — offers a small rendering of the building.
The website update comes after an LLC affiliated with the global real estate giant paid $22.75 million for the downtown property in October (read here).
The recent transaction seemingly represents EQT Exeter’s fourth in Music City since mid-2021. The company previously most recently paid $9 million in April for a 3.66-acre property at 556 Metroplex Drive.
The EQT Exeter website lists seven Nashville properties, all industrial, and 14 others located in Middle Tennessee.
Though seemingly focusing on suburban industrial properties, EQT Exeter has undertaken urban high-rise building development in Philadelphia, according to the company website.
EQT Exeter oversees about $30 billion in equity capital for its institutional investors, according to the company website. The company, also called Exeter Property Group, has offices in 45 U.S. and international locales, including Memphis. It focuses on acquiring, developing, leasing and managing logistics/industrial, office, life science and multifamily properties.
Work set to start on SoBro craft beer taproom, café
Work is slated to soon begin on Sip SoBro, a craft beer taproom and a café.
The business will operate from a small masonry building located at 523-525 Fourth Ave. S. and sitting on 0.34 acres. The commercial building houses The Higgins Firm, led by attorney and co-principals Jim Higgins and Richard Piliponis.
As the Post reported in June, married couple Jordan Kemp and Kirby Kemp will own and operate the business (read more here).
The Kemps have landed a permit, valued at $102,000, to allow for the build-out of the space. Gallatin-based Rick Troutt Builders is the general contractor, with Nashville-based Daniels and Chandler Architects to handle design work.
Sip SoBro will feature about 25 beer taps, mainly with lagers and ales made by local breweries. The Kemps, who have dabbled in home beer brewing, will team with Black Press Coffee, which is based in Hendersonville, for the non-alcoholic beverages and food items.
An LLC seemingly led by Rutherford County-based real estate investor and businessman Mark Hauter owns the building, having paid almost $4.8 million for it in December 2020.