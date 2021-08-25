Chicago-based Albion Residential has landed a major permit related to its $140 million, 20-story mixed-use tower Albion, construction of which is well underway on a Gulch site located near Frugal MacDoogal.
Valued at about $68.2 million, the permit will allow for construction of the tower. A foundation permit previously was issued, and the frame of the building is now almost above grade.
Albion Residential paid $15.5 million for the 1.3-acre property, which has a 645 Division St. address and is notable for its elevation just east of Eighth Avenue. A late-2022 finish is eyed.
The building will include studios, one-, two- and three- bedroom residences. It will feature an exterior plaza and rooftop pool as well as a “comedy club” that will double as a karaoke venue. Other amenities will include a coffee shop, an indoor dog run and spa, a poolside tiki bar, an indoor/outdoor fitness facility, golf putting greens and a golf simulation room, and 10,000 square dedicated sharable workspace.
According to documents previously filed with Metro, Albion plans a building (pictured) that will rise 270 feet, making it one of the city's 40 tallest if standing today. It will offer 415 residential units and 328 (it had been 364) parking spaces.
Barge Cauthen & Associates is handling land-planning and engineering duties. Bethesda, Maryland-based Clark Construction will serve as general contractor. The architect is Chicago-based HPA (Hartshorne Plunkard Architecture).
Other entities to be involved are Carter-Haston (providing management and leasing services), Hodgson Douglas (landscape architecture), Brentwood-based Stanley D. Lindsey & Associates (engineering), I.C. Thomasson Associates Inc. (engineering) and Waller Lansden (legal). Cyclone Energy of Chicago is handling LEED engineering as Albion is seeking LEED Silver certification.
Read more here.
Franklin development company lands $30M loan for east side project
Franklin-based Bristol Development Group has landed a $30 million loan for a residential project it is underway East Nashville’s Cleveland Park.
St. Louis-based Commerce Bank provided the loan, according to a Metro Register of Deeds document.
To be located at 51 Lucile St. and called The Link, the project will involve a five-floor building that will face Dickerson Road and a structure with both three- and four-level components that will address Elmhurst Avenue and Lucile. No retail will be included, with the two buildings to offer a collective 221 residences.
Smith Gee Studio is the architect, Highland Building Group will serve as general contractor and Catalyst Design Group is the civil engineer. All three are Nashville based.
A mid-2023 completion is eyed, with the first units likely to be available earlier that year.
Read more and see a rendering here.
Nashville company pays $9.8M for Murfreesboro self-storage property
Nashville-based commercial real estate investment firm Wedgewood Avenue has closed on the $9.8 acquisition of Ideal Self Storage in Murfreesboro.
According to a release, the property offers buildings with a collective 120,000 square feet. The deal is the equivalent of $83 per square foot.
Wedgewood has acquired or developed more than 600,000 square feet of self-storage and multifamily in Tennessee, Alabama and Florida. Beau Fowler serves as president.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.