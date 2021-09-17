A Lower Broadway property that includes multiple buildings is slated for some changes.
According to a permit filed with the Metro Water and Sewer Services Department, the owner of properties, with a main address of 208 Broadway, is proposing 5,000 square feet of office space and 5,500 square feet of restaurant space.
The effort seemingly is related to a Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers to take space in one of three buildings on the site. Atlanta-based private investment and asset management group The Ardent Companies created TAC Lower Broadway LLC for the $16 million purchase in late 2015 of the buildings (pictured), which also offer addresses of 212 Broadway (FedEx Office) and are joined by a surface parking lot at 102 Third Ave. N.
The Raising Cane’s (read more here) will occupy floors one and two of the four-story building, according to a separate permit. The space seemingly was last home to retail business The Nash Collection and is located next to Redneck Riviera.
The office space seemingly would be located on floors three and four. The document suggests the surface parking lot will not be developed.
TAC, officials with which could not be reached for comment, also owns the so-called Cotton-Eyed Joe building at 200 Broadway and is playing upgrades to that structure, too (read here).
The permit notes the local office of Raleigh-based Kimley-Horn is handling the build-out of the space on Lower Broadway. Of note, Kimley-Horn will go before the Metro Planning Commission on Sept. 9 to seek final site plan approval for the White Bridge Road project.
Atlanta developer lands loan for East Bank project
Atlanta-based development company Rangewater has landed a $5.96 loan related to its $12.5 million purchase for East Bank property near Barrique Brewing and on which it plans a 353-unit apartment building.
A Davidson County Register of Deeds document notes Boston-based Santander Bank provided the loan.
Rangewater (stylized as “RangeWater”) plans the building for a four-parcel 3.77-acre industrial site at 51 Oldham St.
Read more here.
Germantown mixed-use building eyed for restaurant
A restaurant seemingly is planned for a Germantown mixed-used building primarily used for self-storage.
A permit application references the generic “Germantown Restaurant” for the building, which offers an address of 1244 Third Ave. N.
The Post was unable to determine details about the project.
The building is home to three other retail/office spaces.
