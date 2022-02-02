St. Louis-based development company Ridgehouse Capital has submitted to the Metro Planning Department a black-and-white concept image related to a planned Music Row building to offer 196 apartments.
As the Post recently reported, and according to a Metro document, Ridgehouse Capital seeks a building with a collective 39 flats, 147 one-bedroom units and 10 two-bedroom residences. The main address of the project, which apparently will sit on six parcels (each with a building that will need to be razed), is 1107 17th Ave. S.
Music Row Developments LLC, which includes business partners Moni Advani and Kevin Woods, owns 1107 17th Ave. S. and the five other parcels planned for the project (with addresses of 1029-1105 17th Ave. S.) The LLC's most recent purchase was for the office building at 1107 17th, for almost $1.9 million, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
Michael Sansone, Ridgehouse managing partner, said a year’s end closing on the purchase is eyed.
The 1107 17th property offers a two-story American Foursquare former home that was constructed in 1913, according to marketing materials.
Three-tower Gulch project sees movement
A demolition permit is being sought related to Gulch Union — the three-building development in the downtown district from which its name derives.
Nashville-based Lane Building Group will handle the razing of a structure located at the site. The address of the building to be demolished — fencing is in place — is 125 12th Ave. S. Hotbox Fitness previously operated from the building.
The overall Gulch Union site is bordered by 12th and 13th avenues on the east and west, respectively, and McGavock and Demonbreun streets on the north and south. It is being billed as a “gateway” site, centrally located between Midtown, SoBro, The Gulch and the North Gulch.
Gulch Union, when completed, will feature two 28-story residential buildings (yet to be constructed and for which the razing is required) and a 20-story office building that stands.
Austin-based development company Endeavor Real Estate Group is the owner/developer of the site.
