Atlanta-based Wood Partners has released an image for the five-story, 370-unit Alta Rochelle it is targeting an Edgehill
The company, which has completed and is undertaking multiple developments throughout Nashville, will undertake the project at 1020 Southside Court on the site of the building housing nonprofit Rochelle Center. The property sits about 2.5 blocks south of The Gulch on the southeast corner of the intersection of 12th Avenue South and South Street.
The local office of Raleigh-based Kimley-Horn and Associates is handling land-planning and engineering duties. Dynamik Design, based in Atlanta, will serve as architect.
Wood Partners will need to acquire the 4.5-acre property from Rochelle Center. Metro records suggest the nonprofit, which provides services to adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, has owned the property since 1974.
Wood Partners is not announcing when it will close on the purchase of the property, which sits within Metro Councilmember Colby Sledge’s District 17.
The Metro Planning Commission approved in October 2021 a rezoning to accommodate the project. The developer will offer a B-Cycle station and traffic calming elements.
“Wood Partners has spent the last nine months working diligently with the South Side New Hope Neighborhood Association, Metro Planning and Councilman Sledge to create a development plan for Alta Rochelle that works for area stakeholders and is additive to the neighborhood,” Andrew Steffens, managing director of Wood Partners’ Nashville office, emailed the Post. “We approach all of our development seeking community input, and we don’t just listen, we act, integrating feedback for the best possible plan. We … are excited to have approval from the Metro Planning Commission and look forward to advancing Alta Rochelle.”
Wood Partners is underway on Alta Union, Alta Riverwalk, Alta Foundry and Alta Farms at Cane Ridge in The Nations, MetroCenter, Watkins Park and South Davidson County, respectively.
Wood Partners has been involved in the acquisition and development of sites with buildings home to more than 79,000 multifamily units and valued at more than $14.1 billion, according to its website. The company currently owns 68 properties. In addition to Atlanta and Nashville, Wood has offices in Austin, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Orange County, Orlando, Phoenix, Portland, Raleigh-Durham, San Francisco, Washington, D.C., and West Palm Beach.
Planning Commission OKs plan for mixed-use project eyed for Midtown
The Metro Planning Commission has approved a rezoning needed for a two-tower mixed-use development eyed for Midtown.
Atlanta-based hotel development company North Point Hospitality seeks a main tower (a residential building with 311 units) that will rise 28 stories (295 feet) facing Church Street, with a smaller building (a hotel with 182 rooms) to offer 12 floors and address Hayes Street. The addresses are 1901 and 1903 Church St. and 1902 Hayes St., with the property located about one block east of Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown.
A small retail space will be included in the residential building, which South Carolina-based Greystar Real Estate Partners will undertake in conjunction with North Point.
The local office of Raleigh-based Kimley Horn is handling land-planning and engineering duties. Nashville-based Barge Design Solutions is also participating.
The architect is Washington, D.C.-based R2L, which is also the designer for Greystar's two-tower project (hotel and apartments) nearing completion at 19th Avenue South and Broadway.
North Point paid $6.55 million for the property in mid-2018.
See more images here.
Work underway on dual-branded Hilton building in The Gulch
Full-scale on-site work is underway in The Gulch on a building to house Hilton hotel brands Homewood Suites and Canopy.
The 11-story dual-branded Hilton building will offer 333 rooms collectively and rise on the former Yazoo Brewery site at 910 Division St.
Charlotte-based Tara Investments Inc. seemingly is undertaking the project, with the Post unable to contact company officials for an update.
As the Post reported in December 2020, the architect for the hotel building is Overcash Demmett Architects, also based in Charlotte. Nashville-based Ragan-Smith Associates is handling land-planning and civil engineering duties.
Read more here.
