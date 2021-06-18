Phoenix-based Alliance Residential Co. has finalized a detailed color rendering of its future Broadstone One City, to be located in the development from which its name derives.
Ground will break on the project this year, and a spring 2023 construction completion is eyed, according to a release. The image release comes after Alliance in late May paid $10.4 million for the more than 1.6 acres on which the seven-story residential building will rise.
Broadstone One City will be located next to apartment building The Shay and will offer 261 studio, one- and two-bedroom apartment units averaging 815 square feet. Residences will feature gas ranges, beverage refrigerators, entertainment islands and “custom entry benches,” according to a release. Amenities will include a fitness center, private “focus rooms,” individual yoga pods, a mail room with 24/7 package concierge, a pool and courtyard, and a “sky lounge” equipped with a demonstrator kitchen and putt-putt.
The site has an address of 7 City Place, with the main entrance to One City located on the 28th/31st Avenue Connector. Atlanta-based Dynamic Design will serve as architect, with Catalyst Design Group, of Nashville, handling engineering and land planning duties. Nashville-based Pinnacle Bank has provided a $44.3 million loan to allow for construction (read more here).
“As we seek opportunities to further expand our presence in Nashville, Broadstone OneCity further underscores our overall commitment to this great city, and we look forward to our continued work in this market,” Alliance Development Director Stephen Keller said in the release. “We are thrilled to be a part of this revolutionary community, providing luxury rental housing options.”
The Tennessean first published the image. Dallas-based Cambridge Holdings is the master developer and owner of the bulk of One City (stylized as “oneC1TY”).
Of note, and somewhat relatedly Houston-based Guefen Development Partners is planning a 10-story apartment building adjacent to One City and Interstate 440 (read more here).
Planned Ritz-Carlton project takes step forward
The effort to redevelop a SoBro site with a Ritz-Carlton has taken a step forward with the application of a permit to determine water and sewer availability.
The permit lists Nashville-based Ragan Smith as handling engineering and land-planning duties. An early-2022 groundbreaking is slated for the $585 million project, according to a previous press release from Florida-based M2 Development Partners.
Both a mixed-use building to house the luxury hotel and high-end condominiums and an accompanying apartment structure will rise on a six-parcel property with a main address of 401-417 Seventh Ave. S. at the Korean Veterans Boulevard Roundabout.
The release notes the hotel and condo tower will rise 46 stories, with the apartment building to stand 32 floors.
The site has been eyed for a tower since at least 2017, at which time locally based The Mainland Companies owned it. As the Post previously reported in January, the buildings will have a collective 1.2 million square feet, 240 Ritz-Carlton hotel rooms, 150 for-purchase condos, 185 for-rent units, a 6,000-square-foot spa, a 30,000-square-foot meeting/banquet area, 10,000 square feet of retail and a 560-spot garage. The project is expected to be LEED Gold-certified.
See an image and read more here.
