Houston-based Guefen Development Partners has updated its rendering of the 10-story apartment building it plans near One City and Interstate 440.
To rise near 3025 Charlotte Ave., Haven at Charlotte will have Nashville-based Gresham Smith (civil engineer), the local office of Raleigh-based Kimley-Horn (land planning and landscape architecture) and Houston-based EDI International (architecture) participate.
Local real estate investor Gilbert Smith owns the 4.38 acres of unimproved land, and Metro property records are unclear as to what Smith paid. He acquired the property, which is extremely linear and is sandwiched between City Boulevard in One City (stylized as "one C1TY") and the Alsco Uniform building (see here), seemingly in 1973. Metro recently appraised the property at about $1.5 million.
A document filed with Metro notes Haven at Charlotte will offer about 530,000 square feet. It will feature 318 units total, with 252 one-bedroom and 66 two-bedroom. The above image suggests a nine-floor building; however, the document notes 10 levels.
Of note, Guefen Development Partners is undertaking with local real estate developer and broker Travis Kelty the 11-story, 299-unit apartment building Haven at The Gulch at 641 Division St.
David Kulkarni, Guefen principal, previously told the Post the company hopes to purchase the property by August’s end. See previous images of the company's plans here.
Permit sought for Rolling Mill Hill development
Nashville-based developer Ray Hensler has applied for a permit related to the mixed-use project he plans for Rolling Mill Hill.
The permit is for grading sought for the site where Hensler plans to build retail, office and residential space in a project called Peabody Union at Rolling Mill Hill. It will have a main address of 30 Peabody St.,Peabody from the Trolley Barns complex that houses the Nashville Entrepreneur Center, among others.
Hensler and his team received Metro approval in May 2019 related to the project’s concept and massing plans. The start of the development has been contingent upon completion of a Metro parking garage that is part of the broader Rolling Mill Hill footprint. That garage is operational and Hensler can now move forward with preliminary site work.
Originally planned as a 20-floor, 300-unit structure and then, later, for 25 stories, the residential tower is now being designed to rise 32 stories, according to documents. The number of residences has not been disclosed.
In addition, a Class A office building would rise six floors on the site, according to documents submitted to Metro.
Presales underway for project rising on Lebanon Pike
Full-scale work is underway on a townhome project located about two miles east of downtown Nashville.
To be called The Ontario, the project will offer 62 condominium flats and 17 townhomes on an approximately 2.3-acres site at 1600 Lebanon Pike.
Nashville-based Forbes Plunkett is the developer.
Brandon Plunkett, company co-owner, told the Post presales recently began and the hope is to deliver the first residential units next spring. Village Real Estate Services is handling the presale effort.
