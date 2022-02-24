An updated image has been released for a Hilton hotel project now underway in The Gulch, with a first-quarter 2024 completion eyed.
In addition, Yates Construction has been named the general contractor for the development, which will include one building to house a 152-room Homewood Suites and a 181-room Canopy.
The 11-story dual-branded Hilton building will offer 333 rooms collectively and rise on the former Yazoo Brewery site at 910 Division St.
Charlotte-based Tara Investments Inc. is undertaking the project, with the company having paid $9.2 million for the property in September 2018, Metro records show.
Charlotte-based Overcash Demmett Architects has designed the structure. Nashville-based Ragan-Smith Associates is handling land-planning and civil engineering duties, with Las Vegas-based Campbell House the interior designer.
The building will rise next to 16-story apartment tower Harlowe, which South Carolina-based Greystar Real Estate Partners owns (having developed the site).
South Nashville industrial property listed for $2.95M
A South Nashville industrial property located near mixed-use development Alloy on Tech Hill has been offered for sale for $2.95 million.
Located at 346 Herron Drive, the property offers 0.75 acres and a 10,500-square-foot building opened in 1986.
The offering is the equivalent of $281 per foot based on the building’s size.
An LLC owns the Tech Hill property, having paid $394,250 for it in 2005.
The owner has enlisted Tee Patterson and Jake Morris with Charles Hawkins Company to handle the marketing and sale of the property.
Alloy on Tech Hill offers condominiums and café Matryoshka Coffee.
