Work is now underway on — and an updated imaged released for — Local Midtown, a 14-floor mid-rise apartment building rising on what had been a seven-parcel site on Hayes Street.
St. Louis-based Subtext is undertaking the project, with the development company having paid $12.9 million for the property in July (see the previously released rendering here).
The 1.04-acre property offers an address of 1904 Hayes St.
Arkansas-based Simmons Bank has provided a construction loan of about $78 million related to the project, a documents notes.
Local (stylized as “LOCAL”) Midtown is slated to rise 15 floors (the Post previously reported 14) and offer 307 (previously 286) apartment units, with nine floors of residential on top of a five-floor, 310-space parking garage. Previous documents noted the structure will offer 192 one-bedroom units, 74 two-bedroom residences, 30 three-bedroom units and a 10,000-square-foot leasing office.
Marketing materials note Subtext plans for the building to offer a private café, rooftop lounge, pool and fitness center.
Atlanta-based Dynamik Design is the architect. That company designed Alta Foundry, work on which is underway in North Nashville near Midtown. St. Louis-based Brinkmann Constructors is the general contractor.
"Our goal — as with our other developments in dynamic growth cities — is to create a residential community that supports how urban residents want to live, work and socialize," Brandt Stiles, Subtext principal of development, said in a release. "The massive growth in millennial population in Nashville means there is demand for beautiful, thoughtfully designed multifamily properties."
Brinkmann and Subtext recently completed Local Boise, a seven-story multifamily building in the downtown of Idaho’s largest city. The Local Midtown project marks the initial foray in Nashville for both firms.
Subtext specializes in residential buildings targeting college students. Formerly called Collegiate Development Group, the company offers a portfolio showing mainly buildings of between four and eight floors, according to its website. Subtext has undertaken work in Arizona, Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Tennessee (in Knoxville).
Located across Hayes Street from Mexican restaurant Las Palmas and The Hayes Street Hotel, the properties offer multiple one-story brick buildings.
Loan finalized for Midtown project
Ascend Real Estate Group has landed a $100.2 million loan related to its 16-story mixed-use structure to be called 19th & Church and to soon see construction start.
An entity affiliated with New York-based Square Mile Capital provided the financing.
The landing of the loan follows Chicago-based Ascend’s having paid in July a collective $13.75 million for the property on which 19th & Church will rise.
Walter Rebenson, Ascend CEO, told the Post in February a July construction start was being eyed for the tower, which will be the Chicago-based company’s first Nashville project. With no start underway, the company has not yet announced a date for the groundbreaking.
Nashville-based architectural firm Smith Gee Studio has designed the future 16-story building to offer 383 units and about 6,300 square feet of retail.
The local office of Raleigh-based land-planning and engineering company Kimley-Horn and the local office of Mississippi-based Yates Construction are participating in the effort. Lincoln Property Co., which is based in Dallas but offers a presence in Nashville, will manage 19th & Church.
According to its website, Ascend has undertaken the development of about eight urban Chicago sites with buildings of six stories tall or taller. The tallest rises about 52 floors.
The Ascend principals offer more than 135 years of collective experience and have been involved in the development of or investing in real estate with a combined roughly $1.5 billion in value.
Read more here.
Bradley eyes move to downtown from Midtown
Bradley Arant Boult Cummings is planning to relocate its local office to downtown’s recently opened One22One from mixed-use Midtown building Roundabout Plaza, Nashville Business Journal reports.
NBJ reports it is uncertain as to a move-in date and lease terms.
Bradley bills itself as Nashville’s largest litigation law firm.
Brentwood-based GBT Realty owns One22One, which offers an address of 1221 Broadway.
Planning Commission OKs three projects
The Metro Planning Commission has approved rezoning related to three proposed projects, including a mixed-use building — to offer a brewery — planned for Wedgewood-Houston.
Cincinnati-based development company CIG (Capital Investment Group) Communities is eyeing property at 469 Chestnut St. for a primarily Four-story structure (five in segments) with 129 for-lease residences (previously planned for 151) and commercial spaces to be anchored by Braxton Brewing Co. The craft beer company operates locations in Cincinnati and in Covington, Newport and Fort Mitchell, Kentucky.
Studio M will serve as architect, with Nashville-based Fulmer Lucas as civil engineer and Kiser + Vogrin Design (which has a presence in both Nashville and Franklin) as landscape architect.
CIG has the property under contract. The building will rise on a parcel with a nondescript structure home to various businesses. The property sits next to the building home to United Record Pressing (which would not be part of the project).
If it materializes, the project would unfold within Metro Councilmember Colby Sledge’s District 17.
In other business, the commission approved a rezoning Boca Raton, Florida-based Mill Creek Residential had sought to allow for its mixed-use three-building development eyed for a site located in The Nations and near Silo Bend and a future Metro greenway.
The project will unfold on a 10.09-acre site hugging the Cumberland River at 1650 54th Ave. N.
The planning commission also vote to approve a rezoning request related to the proposed reinvention of a Salemtown property home to a small church building. The site is being eyed for a residential building that will target affordable housing for seniors.
Read more here.
