SoBro’s Four Seasons Hotel Nashville will open in September and is now accepting reservations.
Daily rates start at roughly $725, with the “premier one-bedroom suites” (990 square feet) priced at $3,200 per night. The address of the hotel is 100 Demonbreun St.
The hotel component of the building offers 193 rooms and 42 suites between the 7th and 14th floors. The building also is home to 144 residences positioned on its uppermost floors.
A release notes the luxury hotel will feature art collection highlighting both local and international artists. It will include more than 700 reproductions by Berlin-based multi-discipline contemporary artist Gregor Hildebrandt.
The 40-story glass skyscraper was designed by Chicago-based Solomon Cordwell Buenz architects, with the interiors crafted by Marzipan and HOK. A release notes the hotel spaces will offer a “modern use of steel, copper, bronze and the state’s native black walnut.”
Richard Poskanzer serves as general manager of Four Seasons Hotel Nashville
“With every new location, Four Seasons takes inspiration from the local community and culture, celebrating what makes it special today, and proudly contributing to its future,” Antoine Chahwan, Four Seasons president, hotel operations-Americas East, said in the release. “Nashville’s creative spirit makes it one of the country’s most exciting destinations, and it will soon be home to a truly exceptional Four Seasons experience.”
Rolling Mill Hill development team secures $247M loan
Nashville-based developer Ray Hensler and partner Stiles have landed a $247 million loan related to their under-construction mixed-use project Peabody Union.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, Wells Fargo provided the loan for the development, which is unfolding in Rolling Mill Hill.
Hensler and Stiles paid $16 million for the 4.57-acre property in March, with the Metro Development and Housing Agency the seller.
The main Peabody Union tower will rise 27 stories and offer 354 residential units. In addition, a Class A office building with 251,000 square feet will stand six floors on the site. Also, the overall development will feature 50,000 square feet of retail.
To carry an overall price tag of almost $300 million, Peabody Union will offer a main address of 30 Peabody St. and overlook the Cumberland River. A fall 2024 completion is eyed, Hensler previously told the Post.
Recently opened Music Row office building land Synergy
Synergy, A Henricksen Company, will relocate to the first floor of Panattoni Development’s 1030 Music Row in early 2023.
Synergy, which supplies office, health care, education and hospitality furniture, is the recently opened building’s third announced tenant.
Of note, 1030 Music Row is billed as Nashville’s first mass timber frame constructed building. The Class A, 112,292 square-foot boutique office building offers an address of 1030 16th Ave. S. one block west of Edgehill Village.
Synergy General Manager Michael Moore said 1030’s building’s mass timber frame, gold pulls and smoked glass provide “an executive, high-design feel” that the company will capitalize upon.
“As the city continues to grow, it's important for us to be in the middle of the excitement,” Moore said in the release. “1030 is surrounded by new development, and we couldn’t be more excited to go into this space.”
JLL’s Bo Tyler represented Synergy, A Henricksen Company, in the transaction and JLL’s Sarah Pettigrew represented Panattoni, which development the site with 1030 Music Row and owns the building.
