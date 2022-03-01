Work continues on the Nashville Yards site on which the future tower to house Pinnacle Financial Partners will rise.
A foundation permit, valued at about $6.86 million, has been issued.
To stand 35 stories, the future Class A office tower (on Parcel 3A) will also be home to law firm Bass, Berry & Sims and hug an existing (but not open to the public yet) viaduct called Platform Way South.
San Diego-based Southwest Value Partners is the owner and developer of the 18-acre Nashville Yards site. Of note, SWVP and Los Angeles-based AEG (Anschutz Entertainment Group) will co-develop the entertainment segment of the overall site.
Nashville-based Gresham Smith has designed the building to house Pinnacle, the address for which will be 600 Platform Way S. The building will rise about 560 feet above grade and approximately 500 feet above the viaduct. It would rank among Nashville five tallest buildings if standing today.
Read more here.
Hermitage building sells for $720K to local dog adoption organization
A 4,550-square-foot former fitness gym building has sold to local dog adoption organization Wags and Walks Nashville for $720,000, according to a release.
The building is located on 0.44 acres at 100 Bonnabrook Dr. in Hermitage.
An LLC, details about which the Post was unable to determine, was the seller. That entity paid $729,000 for the property in 2019.
John Cavin of Southeast Venture represented the seller, while Mindy Watts of Benchmark Realty represented the buyer.
“This is the second building in the Hermitage/Donelson area I have sold in the last two years,” Cavin said in the release. “We had a lot of interest in this property, but the owner chose to sell it for a dog adoption center as the best use for his community.”
Work to start on homes at June Lake project in Williamson County
The June Lake project in Williamson County is set to see Tudor Building Group begin construction of the development’s first eight homes, according to a release from Nashville-based Southeast Venture.
When finished, June Lake is expected to offer 2,900 residential units, 3.9 million square feet of Class A office space, almost 1.3 million square feet of retail and restaurant space, and 400 hotel rooms.
The first phase of the development was initially announced in April 2021, beginning with Signature Homes — a Birmingham builder founded in 1999. SH’s part of the development is expected to account for 86 of the 775 acres and will include 400 single-family homes. With apartment complexes planned, the remainder of the 2,900 units are expected to be finished over a projected 20 years.
“These first homes will undoubtedly be indicative of the new, thriving community that we’re creating in Spring Hill over the next 20-pluse years,” Don Alexander, Southeast Venture project manager, said in the release. “Tudor has a great reputation and quality craftsmanship.”
In addition to Southeast Venture, Smith Gee Studios (design) and civil engineering firm Barge Cauthen & Associates are participating. Both are locally based.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.