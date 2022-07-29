Screen Shot 2022-07-28 at 5.12.46 PM.png

The North Point and Greystar project as seen from Hayes Street and with the apartment tower in the background and the hotel in the foreground.

Progress is being made toward the start of work on the residential tower component of a mixed-use development planned for Midtown.

According to a document submitted to the Metro Planning Department, South Carolina-based Greystar is seeking a stormwater grading permit related to the 28-floor (295 feet) high-rise, to sit at 1901 Church St. The residential building will offer 311 units and be joined by a smaller building (a hotel with 182 rooms) to offer 12 floors at 1902 Hayes Street.

GetAttachmentThumbnail.jpg

Gravity at 255 Apartment Homes

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.