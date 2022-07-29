Progress is being made toward the start of work on the residential tower component of a mixed-use development planned for Midtown.
According to a document submitted to the Metro Planning Department, South Carolina-based Greystar is seeking a stormwater grading permit related to the 28-floor (295 feet) high-rise, to sit at 1901 Church St. The residential building will offer 311 units and be joined by a smaller building (a hotel with 182 rooms) to offer 12 floors at 1902 Hayes Street.
The property is located about one block east of Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown.
As the Post previously reported, a small retail space will be included in the residential building, Greystar will undertake the project in conjunction with Atlanta-based hotel development company North Point Hospitality.
The local office of Raleigh-based Kimley Horn is handling land-planning and engineering duties. Nashville-based Barge Design Solutions is also participating.
The architect is Washington, D.C.-based R2L, which designed Greystar's two-tower project (Hotel Fraye and apartments Fallyn) recently completed at 19th Avenue South and Broadway.
North Point paid $6.55 million for the property in mid-2018.
North Point was the developer of a $140 million, 470-room tri-branded Marriott hotel project in SoBro, located at Fifth Avenue South and Korean Veterans Boulevard). It also developed the Midtown site now accommodating a Home2Suites by Hilton on Division Street and an adjacent Hilton Garden Inn on Broadway.
Nashville-based Freeman Webb Company has acquired Gravity at 255 Apartment Homes, a 334-unit residential complex located in Huntsville.
According to a release, this is Freeman Webb’s seventh property in the Alabama city, making the company the second largest owner/manager of apartment properties (behind Sealy Realty) in the Huntsville-Madison market.
The release does not include the purchase price.
Located at 1501 Old Monrovia Road NW and opened in 2008, Gravity 255 is considered a Class A asset, the release notes. It is currently 92 percent leased.
Freeman Webb will upgrade some of the existing amenities, including an expansion of the fitness center, an enlarged dog park and a technology package allowing residents to access their units and control the thermostats from their phones.
“We’ve had incredible success in the Huntsville market since first planting a flag in the community in 2017,” Matt Olson, Freeman Webb vice president of acquisitions, said in the release. “The city is experiencing tremendous population and job growth that is fostered by a business-friendly climate and strong local leadership. We are excited about Gravity at 255 Apartment Homes given its fabulous location and the development in the immediate area.”
Bob Freeman, company executive vice president, said Freeman Webb now has approximately 1,500 units under management in the Huntsville-Madison market.
Freeman Webb Company is affiliated with Nashville Post parent FW Publishing.
Permit issued related to Gulch Union mixed-use project
A major permit has been issued related to construction of the under-construction first residential tower of Gulch Union — the three-building development in the downtown district from which its name derives.
The overall Gulch Union site is bordered by 12th and 13th avenues on the east and west, respectively, and McGavock and Demonbreun streets on the north and south. It is being billed as a “gateway” site, centrally located between Midtown, SoBro, The Gulch and the North Gulch.
Gulch Union, when completed, will feature two 28-story residential buildings and a 20-story office building that stands.
The permit, valued at $38.8 million, will allow for construction of the first apartment high-rise, to offer 310 units and about 8,300 square feet of ground-level retail space. Turner Construction is the general contractor.
Austin-based development company Endeavor Real Estate Group is the owner/developer of the site.
