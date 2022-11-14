Work is set to start on overhauling the downtown building last home to Joe’s Crab Shack with a Barstool Sports.
The permit is valued at $3 million.
As the Post reported in October, SBH NSH LLC (formerly named Barstool Nashville, according to the Office of the Tennessee Secretary of State) is undertaking the project.
The LLC is loosely associated with Barstool Sports and “SBH” apparently references New York-based bar operator Stanton & Bowery, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.
The newly issued permit references “Bar Stool Sports” [sic].
Brentwood-based Stacker Building Group is handling the build-out of the space, located at 123 Second Ave. S.
Joe’s Crabshack closed in September after a roughly 20-year run.
Genesco relocates headquarters to airport-area tower
Longstanding local footwear retailer Genesco has moved its headquarters to Highland Ridge Tower, a well-recognized Nashville International Airport-area building at 535 Marriott Drive.
The company, founded in 1924, previously operated since 1965 at 1415 Murfreesboro Road. As the Post previously reported in 2020, Genesco had hoped to move in 2021 (read here).
About 855 Genesco employees have made the move to the building, which was once home to Bridgestone. Terms of the lease with owner AGL Highland Ridge Owner LLC are not being disclosed.
The 12-story office Highland Ridge Tower sits on 10 acres and opened in 2000. Of note, it was offered for sale in March for an undisclosed sum (read here).
The property sold in October 2019, along with an accompanying 8.6-acre property at 545 Marriott Drive, for $85.5 million. The latter seemingly is not listed for sale.
The LLC that owns Highland Ridge Tower is affiliated with both Dallas-based Lincoln Property Co. and AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. of New York City, according to Metro records.
Mimi Vaughan serves as Genesco president, CEO and board chair. The company recorded revenue of about $2.33 billion in 2021.
North Davidson County property offered for sale for $600K
A North Davidson County property located near various sites seeing real estate activity — including a property owned by an auto dealership company — has been offered for sale for $600,000.
Zoned for industrial usage, the 0.56-acre property has an address of 2501 Brick Church Pike and offers no building.
Trehon Cockrell-Coleman owns the property, having paid $9,730 for it in 2012, Metro records note.
The raw land offering is the equivalent of $24.60 per square foot.
Cockrell-Coleman has enlisted KW Commercial (Ashley Amburgey and Kedric Vance) to handle the marketing and sale of the property.
Of note, Bowling Green, Kentucky-based auto sales company Martin Management Group paid $15.75 million for a nearby two-parcel property located near the Trinity Lane and Brick Church Pike intersection and with addresses of 1944 and 1973 Southerland Drive (near the Interstate 24-65 split).
Martin Management (also called Martin Automotive Group) owns and operates Downtown Hyundai and Downtown Subaru in Midtown at 1512 Broadway after having in 2011 purchased the Jim Reed Subaru and Jim Reed Hyundai businesses. The company has yet to announce its intentions for the Southerland Drive site (read here).
The listing of the Cockrell-Coleman property follows the December 2021 sale of a nearby warehouse property home to Animax Designs (the client list for which includes Disney World) for $19.6 million by a California-based family trust (read here). The address of that property is 101 Fernco Drive (and an alternative address of 2834 Brick Church Pike).
