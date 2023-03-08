Cincinnati-based real estate company Al. Neyer and The Dinerstein Companies of Houston have landed an approximately $61 million loan that will allow for the construction of 14-story apartment building Aspire Midtown.

According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, J.P. Morgan Chase Bank provided the loan.

629674503393d.image.png

Aspire Midtown
Screen Shot 2023-03-07 at 5.33.43 PM.png

Vela Pie Town
Screen Shot 2023-03-07 at 5.34.08 PM.png

16th & McGavock

