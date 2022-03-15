The West Coast company affiliated with global investment titan Franklin Templeton and that recently acquired The Sheds on Charlotte paid $47.5 million for the multi-building property.
The Post reported the transaction last week, but the Davidson County Register of Deeds Office had yet to record it. A deed warranty now filed notes the purchase price.
The Sheds, which sits at 2200 Charlotte Ave. near Midtown, is home to entertainment business management company Flood Bumstead McCready & McCarthy and ForceX, as well as a Starbucks café building.
As previously noted, San Mateo, California-based Clarion Partners Real Estate Income Fund Inc. is the new owner.
The seller was Stoltz Real Estate Partners, which paid $28.3 million for the property in September 2017.
Specifics emerge regarding major project planned for river site in North Davidson
Some details are emerging regarding the mixed-use development eyed for a 65-acre site overlooking the Cumberland River in North Davidson County.
The Post recently reported the project could yield multiple buildings with approximately 5 million square feet of residential, office, restaurant and retail spaces. Also planned are three public parks and potential access to downtown Nashville via water taxis.
Now a water permit application has been filed and references 332,000 square feet of retail space, 1.36 million square feet of office space, 2,910 residential units and 33,200 restaurant seats
About five months ago, local development company Ewing Properties unveiled plans for the $2.5-billion mixed-use development
The sites sits within Metro Councilmember Kyonzté Toombs’ District 2.
