The Metro Board of Zoning Appeals has approved a height and setback exception to allow a 15-story mixed-use building offering 330 residential units and ground-level retail space to be constructed in Midtown.
Ascend Real Estate Group plans the tower for a multi-parcel site with a main address of 1805 Church St. It will be the Chicago-based company’s first Nashville project.
Walter Rebenson, Ascend CEO, told the Post Friday the company plans to close on the acquisition of the property by year’s end.
“We’re at the schematic design phase,” he said, adding detailed color renderings are being finalized. “We’re pushing along very rapidly.”
Rebenson said Nashville-based Smith Gee Studio will serve as architect, with the local office of Raleigh-based land-planning and engineering company Kimley-Horn and the local office of Mississippi-based Yates Construction also participating. Lincoln Property Co., which is based in Dallas but offers a presence in Nashville, will manage the future building.
As the Post previously reported, the building will rise from a footprint that extends from 1805 Church St. west to 19th Avenue. The various properties are seemingly owned by three entities.
According to its website, Ascend has undertaken the development of about eight urban Chicago sites with buildings of six stories tall or taller. The tallest rises about 52 floors.
The main properties Ascend will acquire offer addresses of 1815 Church St. (Advance Financial) and 120 19th Ave. N. (Royal Thai), which are owned by an LLC affiliated with Nashville-based Jarman Development Group. That entity paid $3.2 million for the properties in May, with H.G. Hill Realty Co. the seller (read here).
Green Hills YMCA slated for update
The Green Hills YMCA is set for a renovation, with a permit valued at almost $3.3 million issued to allow for the work.
Nashville-based Solomon Builders will oversee the job, which will include upgrades to the locker and shower areas, teen room and various wellness spaces.
The YMCA is located at 4041 Hillsboro Circle.
Murfreesboro Pike site slated for apartment project
A large-scale apartment development is planned for South Nashville, according to a document submitted to the Metro Water and Sewer Services Department.
Slated for 970 Murfreesboro Pike, the project will offer 142 one-bedroom units, three two-bedroom residences and 4,000 square feet of retail space. Brentwood-based Ingram Civil Engineering Group is listed on the permit; however, the developer is not included.
The Post was unable to determine the usage of the 970 Murfreesboro Pike site. Gapa Properties paid $930,000 for it in 2012, according to Metro records.
