GBT Realty has applied for permits to demolish the Vanderbilt University-area buildings located at the West End Avenue and Elliston Place split and needed to accommodate high-rise tower The Sinclair.
Specifically, the Brentwood-based development company is seeking a permit to raze the building that previously housed a Rite-Aid and a Smoothie King.
Relatedly and in January, GBT paid $5.15 million for the Midtown buildings once home to Rotier’s and Emma’s Flowers and Gifts.
That purchase came after GBT in November 2021 paid $2.61 million for an adjacent structure previously accommodating Joy's Flowers and, most recently, Gyros Kitchen Greek Cafe & Taverna. The address of that building is 2412 West End Ave.
Previously, GBT paid $8.1 million in December 2020 for the art deco building located at 2416 West End Ave. and last home to the Rite Aid store and the Smoothie King space.
As the Post previously reported, GBT is eyeing a fourth quarter groundbreaking for the 27-story The Sinclair, which will anchor the split.
To be skinned in blue glass, The Sinclair will include residential units and ground-level commercial space and will rise approximately 375 feet. If standing today, the Gresham Smith-designed building would be the tallest in Nashville located west of 21st Avenue and would loom large over nearby Centennial Park. For comparison, the Gothic collegiate high-rise on the Vanderbilt University campus stands about 300 feet.
GBT recently unveiled high-rise ONE22ONE downtown at 13th and Broadway and is completing the redevelopment of a Murphy Road property with a combination hotel, retail and residential building called Parke West. The company also hopes to begin work by year’s end on mixed-use condominium tower Eden House for Green Hills.
The Metro Planning Commission has approved three high-profile projects.
The trio includes Giarratana’s 750-foot residential tower planned for a part of the Downtown YMCA site, a residential tower for SoBro and a three-tower project slated for Rutledge Hill property last home to Cumulus Media.
Specifically, the commission voted 7-0 to approve bonus height for Giarratana’s 1010 Church. A January 2023 start has been targeted, with the main address to be 1000 Church St. Read more here.
In addition, MPC voted 6-1 to approve a rezoning for Centrum Realty and Development’s project to sit at 500 President Ronald Reagan Way (Second Avenue South).
Centrum is eyeing for the site — recognized for a soaring radio broadcasting tower — a 32-story residential building, a 39-floor residential building and a 29-story hotel. The 3.37-acre, two-parcel property, which has a main address of 500 Second Ave. S. Read more here.
The commission also voted 6-1 to OK a rezoning that will permit a 24-story mixed-use tower Washington, D.C.-based Douglas Development Corp. seeks to undertake at 522-532 Fourth Ave. S. Read more here.
MPC deferred voting on a multi-high-rise development that will partly address Church Street in Midtown. Minnesota-based Roers Companies seeks that development. Read more here.
My Nashville Post role has evolved since 2000 when I joined the now-defunct The City Paper. TCP became a Post sister publication in 2008 (when I began doing some Post work) and folded in 2013. I have been managing editor of the Post since late 2011.