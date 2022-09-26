Screen Shot 2022-09-26 at 12.52.34 PM.png

The Sinclair

GBT Realty has applied for permits to demolish the Vanderbilt University-area buildings located at the West End Avenue and Elliston Place split and needed to accommodate high-rise tower The Sinclair.

Specifically, the Brentwood-based development company is seeking a permit to raze the building that previously housed a Rite-Aid and a Smoothie King.

The building last home to Smoothie King (on left) and Rite Aid (on right)

