New images have been released related to exterior upgrades for venerable downtown retail building The Arcade.
Interior work at the site is underway, with the Metro Development and Housing Agency Design Review Committee having recently approved the updates to both the structure’s Fourth Avenue and Fifth Avenue entrances.
Nashville-based architecture firm Dryden is handling the job.
The improvements are coming via local real estate industry veteran Rob Lowe and New York City-based Linfield Capital, which paid $28 million for the building in April.
The Arcade opened in 1902 and offers an address of 65 Arcade Alley. Spanning Fourth and Fifth avenues north, it was Nashville's first “shopping center,” as it replaced what was called Overton Alley as the city’s retail commerce epicenter.
Modeled after an Italian arcade, the structure offers entrances consisting of identical Palladian facades, according to the National Register of Historic Places. Its tenants include Manny’s House of Pizza, Monty’s Barber Shop, Phillyman Cheesesteak, a U.S. Post Office and multiple boutique art galleries on the second level.
Read more here.
Atlanta developer pays $7.6M for east side site of project
Atlanta-based Wood Partners has paid $7.6 million for the East Nashville property on which it is now under construction with residential building The Station by Alta.
The Post recently reported the development company’s plans, but a release did not include the purchase price of the 5.9-acre, two-parcel property, located at 900 and 914 E. Trinity Lane next to the Metro Police Department East Precinct and adjacent to Ellington Parkway.
The Davidson County Register of Deeds has now recorded the transaction.
The seller was Bill Sauve, who paid a collective $885,000 for the properties in two 2007 transactions, Metro records show.
The Station by Alta will offer 302 apartment units. Pre-leasing will begin by July 2023, with Atlanta-based Brock Hudgins Architects handling design work.
Read more here.
Houston developer eyeing Reed District buys again in Midtown
Houston-based development company Hines has paid $2.6 million for Midtown property that will be part of its Reed District mixed-use development, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds property.
The 0.21-acre property, which offers no permanent building, is located at 1510 Hayes St.
A trust comprising three individuals was the seller, Metro records show. It is unclear what the trust paid for the property.
The purchase price is the equivalent of about $284 per square foot.
Hines is planning Reed District on the overall site (read here).
