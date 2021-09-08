An old-school North Nashville warehouse located near Marathon Village and listed for sale about three years has seen its asking price reduced to $4.8 million, according to loopnet.com.
This is the second offering price reduction, as the property was relisted from $6 million to $5.9 million in May 2020.
Located at 706 19th Ave. N. and built in 1930 by John B. Ransom — a prominent Nashville businessman for whom a since-razed elementary school building on the city’s west side was named — the masonry building spans 54,700 square feet and is home to tenant Business Furniture Warehouse.
Via an LLC, David Scott Lawson owns the 0.58-acre property, having acquired the site in May 2014 for $575,000, according to Metro records. Lawson also owns Business Furniture Warehouse and told the Post in 2020 he will relocate the business after he sells the property.
Lawson could not be reached for comment for this article. However, current and previous photos, when compared, suggest the building's past coat of paint was removed and the properties parking lot and entrance have been updated.
Sometimes called the Ransom Lumber Building, the warehouse is being marketed as offering Class C space, with its zoning to allow for a mixture of uses. The listing is the equivalent of about $88 per square foot based on the building’s size. It had been the equivalent of $108 per foot with the previous listing.
The building (pictured), at one time home to clothing article maker Allen Garment Co., is located one block west of Martin Luther King Jr. Academic Magnet High School, with Marathon Village sitting two blocks to the east. Charlotte Avenue is located about four blocks to the south. The area is sometimes referred to as FANG (Fisk Area Neighborhood Group).
