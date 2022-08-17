A North Nashville commercial building that sold for $440,000 in December 2021 has been offered for sale for $750,000.
Home to One Stop Market, the non-descript structure opened in 1957 and sits on a 0.18-acre site with an address of 626 40th Ave. N.
Via Emerald Investments LLC, former Nashvillian and real estate investor Parker McCracken and an unidentified partner owns the property.
The zoning of the property will allow for a mixed-use development with buildings of up to three floors, Metro records show.
The offering is the equivalent of about $338 per foot based on the building’s 2,220-square-foot size and approximately $96 per foot based on acreage. Sources said the asking price is on the somewhat higher side for the area.
The partnership has enlisted Jana Truman, managing director with Brentwood-based SVN Accel Commercial Real Estate, to handle the marketing and sale of the property.
The property is sandwiched by The Nations and the Tennessee State University campus. It sits in the Tomorrow's Hope neighborhood two blocks north of Interstate 40 and near L&L Marketplace and Five Points Pizza. Boyd Park is sited one block to the northeast of the convenience market building.
Nearby and on a 4.9-acre site, an LLC affiliated with Alpharetta, Georgia-based Thrive Residential is eyeing a project to offer 15 buildings with a collective 151 residences (read here).
My Nashville Post role has evolved since 2000 when I joined the now-defunct The City Paper. TCP became a Post sister publication in 2008 (when I began doing some Post work) and folded in 2013. I have been managing editor of the Post since late 2011.
