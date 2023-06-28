A North Gulch apartment building has sold for $96.5 million, with the new owner a real estate company seemingly having made its initial foray in the Nashville market.

According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, an LLC affiliated with Lakewood, Colo.-based GF Properties Group now owns the 271-unit The Guthrie, located at 600 11th Ave. N.

Guthrie

The Guthrie