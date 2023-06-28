A North Gulch apartment building has sold for $96.5 million, with the new owner a real estate company seemingly having made its initial foray in the Nashville market.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, an LLC affiliated with Lakewood, Colo.-based GF Properties Group now owns the 271-unit The Guthrie, located at 600 11th Ave. N.
The seller was New York-based Clarion Partners, which paid $10 million for the then-raw land in Capitol View, Metro records show, and had the site developed via Charlotte-based partner Terwilliger Pappas.
Having opened in 2017 and known then as Solis, the six-story building sits on a three-acre site at the northeast corner of the intersection of 11th and Jo Johnston Avenue. The Guthrie offers furnished apartments and short-term leases.
According to its website, GF Properties Group is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Southern Ute Indian Tribe Growth Fund and undertakes real estate investment, development and management activities. GF owns 11 other residential buildings: one in Colorado, two in California and eight in Texas (Austin, Dallas and Houston).
The transaction is the equivalent of $356,088 per unit, a figure relatively in line with those of recent sales involving similar buildings.
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the deal.