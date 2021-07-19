A 81-unit townhome development is planned for the Haynes Area of North Davidson County.
Nashville-based Rhythm Development is seeking to undertake the project at 839 W. Trinity Lane, according to a Metro document.
The document shows the townhomes will rise three floors each, with the development to offer green spaces and both private and public streets.
Rhythm has enlisted Nashville-based Catalyst Design Group for land-planning efforts, civil engineering and landscape architecture duties. The team will go before the Metro Planning Commission on Thursday, Aug. 26, to seek a specific plan rezoning for the site.
Nashville’s Chatman family owns the property, with a member having seemingly acquired it in 1952, according to Metro records.
The Post was unable to contact Rhythm Development officials for details.
