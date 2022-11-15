Metro records show Meredith Lawson O'Brien and Bobby Lawson own the property, with the latter having paid $150,000 for the 300 W. Trinity site in 1983 and $81,612 for the 304 W. Trinity site in 1985.
Marketing materials note the property is commercial zoned and well-suited for a restaurant. A building accommodating a Waffle House sits on an adjacent property.
O'Brien and Lawson have enlisted Laura Grider, a broker and managing director with Nashville-based Horrell Company, to handle the marketing and sale of the property.
The offering is the equivalent of $68.50 per square foot and $2.8 million an acre. For comparison, and as the Post recently reported, a 7.26-acre property located at 1203 W. Trinity Lane is being offered for sale for the equivalent of about $1.03 million per acre (read here). Sources said the offering is a bit pricey for North Davidson County property in general.
The higher asking price for the 300 and 304 W. Trinity Lane property could be due, in part, to its relative small size and its proximity to the Interstate 24-65.
In December 2021, Metro Government paid $9 million for the Al Menah Shrine Temple at 1354 Brick Church Pike and to which it will relocate the juvenile justice center from the East Bank (read here).
Relatedly, and in June, Al Menah Shriners paid $3.9 million for a Spence Lane-area building that will serve as the charitable organization’s future home (read here).
