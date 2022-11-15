A North Davidson County property located near the property to which Metro will relocate its Davidson County Juvenile Justice Complex has been offered for sale for $2.5 million.

The two-parcels of raw land offer a collective 0.89 acres and addresses of 300 and 304 W. Trinity Lane.

Trinity art

