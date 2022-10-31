1203 W. Trinity Lane

1203 W. Trinity Lane as seen looking southeast

A North Davidson County property located near the Cumberland River and that sold for $1.8 million in mid-2021 has now been listed for sale for $7.5 million.

The 7.26-acre property, located near what some locals call the Haynes Area and on which no buildings sit, offers an address of 1203 W. Trinity Lane and is located near various sites either under development or planned for projects.

