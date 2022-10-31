A North Davidson County property located near the Cumberland River and that sold for $1.8 million in mid-2021 has now been listed for sale for $7.5 million.
The 7.26-acre property, located near what some locals call the Haynes Area and on which no buildings sit, offers an address of 1203 W. Trinity Lane and is located near various sites either under development or planned for projects.
The owner of the property, according to Metro records, is JMJ Enterprises Inc. That entity seemingly is affiliated with Joseph James, details about whom the Post was unable to determine.
JMJ Enterprises has engaged Jana Truman, managing broker and investment adviser with Brentwood-based SVN | Accel Commercial Real Estate, to handle the marketing and sale of the property.
"We anticipate the property receiving significant interest and we are seeing national attention for this corridor in particular," Truman said.
The offering is the equivalent of about $1.03 million per acre, which sources said is pricey for North Davidson County property in general (notwithstanding land that addresses West Trinity Lane).
For context, JMJ Enterprises Inc. acquired the property from a family whose relative paid $10,700 for it in 1999, Metro records show. The figure is 168 times less than the $1.8 million JMJ paid last year and about 700 times less than JMJ’s current asking price of $7.5 million.
The for-sale raw land is located near a site, with an address of 819 W. Trinity Lane, on which Birmingham-based LIV Development is undertaking a project to offer 325 apartments (read here).
It is also located near a 65-acre site on which Ewing Properties has proposed a $2.5 billion mixed-use project to include office, residential, retail and green space (read here).
Multiple other projects — some announced within the past 18 months — are planned for the West Trinity Lane area (read here).