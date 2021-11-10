A North Davidson County residential property on West Trinity Lane has sold for $14 million, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
The new owner of the property, home to apartment building Sohana, is a Covina, California LLC, details about which the Post was unable to determine. However, real estate investor Sam Froerer apparently is linked to the LLC.
The seller was an LLC that seemingly owns the nearby Regency Inn & Suites motel. That entity paid $4.3 million for the property in May 2019. The differential in that price and the recent sales figure is due to the property’s having been given a major upgrade. The seller enlisted Nashville-based Parasol Management to oversee Sohana, with that entity taking the then-vacant building to fully leased within six months.
The address of the just-sold property — once owned by a Motel 6 entity — is 311 W. Trinity Lane.
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the deal.
Nashville-based Volunteer Properties now manages Sohana, which offers 124 apartments. As such, the deal is the equivalent of about $112,900 per unit. For comparison, recent apartment building sales in downtown and Midtown have commanded a minimum of $300,000 per unit.
West Trinity Lane started seeing frequent real estate activity about five years ago, with a recent flurry having hit.
For example, Birmingham-based LIV Development in September paid a collective $5.06 million in two transactions for properties on which it plans a large garden-style apartment project and located at 819 W. Trinity Lane (read here).
Similarly, Chicago-based development company Tunney Group, also in September, paid $2.5 million for a six-parcel site at 625 W. Trinity Lane (read here).
And in October, Ewing Properties announced it is eyeing for its 65-acre North Davidson County property fronting the Cumberland River a $2.5 billion mixed-use project to include office, residential, retail and green space and to be called The Riverside (read here). The address is 1018 W. Trinity Lane.
