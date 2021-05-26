Officials with Green Hills-based The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee have released images and details related to their future headquarters.
A ceremonial groundbreaking will take place Wednesday at the site of the future home on the nonprofit, which offers an address of 3411 Belmont Blvd. at the northwest corner of the intersection of that street and Woodmont Boulevard.
A full groundbreaking is slated for summer, with a late 2022 construction completion eyed.
The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee paid $6 million for the Green Hills property in August 2020.
The CFMT has enlisted Tuck-Hinton Architecture and Design, I.C. Thomasson Associates (engineering) and Skanska (general contractor) to participate.
The state previously owned the roughly six-acre property and its since-razed 12 buildings (which included a well-recognized yellow brick former residential structure facing Belmont Boulevard).
Located near both Green Hills and the Belmont-Hillsboro neighborhood, the property had been home to the Nashville office of the state’s Regional Intervention Program, a multi-city social services initiative focused on behavior management for youth.
CFMT’s future main two-story building will house operations for the roughly 46-employee nonprofit, according to a release from 2020. A proposed ancillary building will accommodate donor and grantee meetings and events, while providing community space for groups and organizations.
The foundation has operated at 3833 Cleghorn Ave., about 1.5 miles away in Green Hills’ commercial district, since 2002. Led by founder and President Ellen Lehman, CFMT was founded 30 years ago and has distributed more than $1 billion in grants since then.
The nonprofit has not announced what it plans to do with its Cleghorn Avenue building, which it owns, after the move.
