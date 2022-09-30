A modernism-era MetroCenter building — one of the oldest structures in the fast-changing suburban office park — has sold for $2,163,000, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
The new owner of the property, with an address of 237 French Landing Drive, is nonprofit Rochelle Center. The adult disability services and support organization currently operates in Edgehill via a building it owns. Rochelle Center officials could not be reached for comment regarding their plans for the building.
The seller was Pathway Lending, which operates in a nearby building. Pathway, which provides loans to small businesses, paid $1.61 million for the 0.81-acre property in early 2019, Metro records show.
Opened in 1974 and renovated in 1996, the two-story building offers no tenant. MetroCenter is billed by some as Nashville’s first master-planned, mixed-use business community and was announced in 1971.
Metro records show Meharry Medical College paid $600,000 for the 9,434-square-foot building in 1983.
The deal is the equivalent of $229 per square foot based on the building’s size and about $61 per square foot based on acreage, with both figures considered reasonable, according to multiple sources.
John Toomey, founder of Nashville-based JT Commercial Real Estate, facilitated the transaction, the sources said.
My Nashville Post role has evolved since 2000 when I joined the now-defunct The City Paper. TCP became a Post sister publication in 2008 (when I began doing some Post work) and folded in 2013. I have been managing editor of the Post since late 2011.