A modernism-era MetroCenter building — one of the oldest structures in the fast-changing suburban office park — has sold for $2,163,000, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.

The new owner of the property, with an address of 237 French Landing Drive, is nonprofit Rochelle Center. The adult disability services and support organization currently operates in Edgehill via a building it owns. Rochelle Center officials could not be reached for comment regarding their plans for the building.

237

237 French Landing Drive as seen in 2018

