Nashville-based nonprofit Room in the Inn has paid $2 million for a Pie Town property located adjacent to its headquarters.
The property, consisting primarily of surface parking, offers an address of 709 Drexel St. A two-story structure (pictured) sits on the site, which can be seen from Eighth Avenue South.
The seller was a limited partnership that includes individuals who once owned the nearby Cannery Row. Joseph Valenti, a broker with Centennial Retail Services, represented the sellers, according to a source who asked to go unnamed.
Rachel Hester, Room in the Inn executive director, said the nonprofit’s long-term goal is to offer affordable housing and educational space in future buildings on the property. The business is known for its work with unhoused individuals, with a particular emphasis on its church partners.
Relatedly, Room in the Inn paid $3.05 million for 617 Seventh Ave. S., which also sits adjacent to the main building, in September 2020 (read here).
“[Extra future] space will allow us to provide our clients a fully integrated experience,” Hester said, declining to disclose other details regarding any future development.
The main Room in the Inn building, located at 705 Drexel St., offers 38 units, with the nonprofit adding 10. The nonprofit has operated since 1995.
Pinnacle Bank provided a $1,232,500 loan for both the just-sold property and for upgrades to the 617 Seventh Ave. S. building.
