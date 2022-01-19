Nonprofit Scarritt-Bennett Center has paid $3.9 million for two Music Row properties, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
The properties offer addresses of 1001 and 1003 18th Ave. S., with the Post unable to determine if the buildings located on the two sites accommodate tenants.
The seller was Christian global ministry The Upper Room, which took ownership in two 1986 quitclaim deed deals for which Metro records show no dollar amount.
Metro records show the former Scarritt College for Christian Workers (a predecessor entity of Scarritt-Bennett Center) purchased one of the properties for $35,000 in 1969 and the other, in 1966, for an unclear sum.
Located nearby at 1027 18th Ave. S., Scarritt-Bennett Center bills itself as a nonprofit conference, retreat and education center. Owned by United Methodist Women, the 10-acre Scarritt-Bennett Center campus was formerly home to the aforementioned Scarritt College for Christian Workers (which trained young female missionaries from 1924-1980) and Scarritt Graduate College (1981-1988).
With the purchase of what now is the northeast corner of the Scarritt-Bennett Center campus (the centerpiece structure is seen above), an entity associated with Scarritt-Bennett now controls the entirety of a land mass bordered by Grand Avenue on the north, 19th Avenue on the west, 18th Avenue on the east and the 1100 block of both 18th and 19th avenues on the south.
The Post was unable to determine Scarritt-Bennett Center's plans for the buildings and if brokers were involved in the transaction.
