The local office of New Orleans-based Palmisano has added Chris Masters as a team leader for its commercial construction division.
The addition comes after Palmisano announced in June it had opened an office in Germantown (read here). According to a release, Masters will lead several project teams, help pursue new clients, maintain existing client relationships, recruit and develop team members and support preconstruction efforts.
Masters arrives at Palmisano after spending the last 15 years with Turner Construction, most recently serving as senior project manager. He joined Turner in 2006 to work in its commercial office, health care and industrial sectors. Notable projects Masters was involved in include Broadwest, Vanderbilt University Medical Center upgrades and Schwan Cosmetics USA in Murfreesboro.
With 25 years of experience in construction management, employee development and supervisory experience, Masters is a graduate of Austin Peay State University, holding a Bachelor of Science degree in industrial engineering technology.
