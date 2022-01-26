Sunroads art

Brentwood Oaks Apartments

San Diego-based Sunroads Enterprises has paid $57.35 million for a South Davidson County garden-style apartment complex, seemingly representing the company’s initial foray into Nashville.

The 262-unit Brentwood Oaks Apartments opened in 1986 and is located at 100 Brentwood Oaks Drive near Nippers Corner.

The seller was a partnership affiliated with New York-based Sentinel Real Estate Corp. Metro records are unclear as to what the partnership paid for the 50.8-acre property.

The deal is the equivalent of about $218,890 per unit.

Sunroads officials could not be reached for comment, and the Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the deal.

Tags

My Nashville Post role has evolved since 2000 when I joined the now-defunct The City Paper. TCP became a Post sister publication in 2008 (when I began doing some Post work) and folded in 2013. I have been managing editor of the Post since late 2011.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.