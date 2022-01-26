San Diego-based Sunroads Enterprises has paid $57.35 million for a South Davidson County garden-style apartment complex, seemingly representing the company’s initial foray into Nashville.
The 262-unit Brentwood Oaks Apartments opened in 1986 and is located at 100 Brentwood Oaks Drive near Nippers Corner.
The seller was a partnership affiliated with New York-based Sentinel Real Estate Corp. Metro records are unclear as to what the partnership paid for the 50.8-acre property.
The deal is the equivalent of about $218,890 per unit.
Sunroads officials could not be reached for comment, and the Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the deal.
