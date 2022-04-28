Pastis, a French restaurant in New York City, will open an outpost in Wedgewood-Houston in 2023, Post sister publication Nashville Scene reports.
The establishment from James Beard Award-winning restaurateurs Keith McNally and Stephen Starr will come to AJ Capital Partners’ May Hosiery Co-op complex, the developer announced this week.
The first Pastis opened in New York's Meatpacking District in 1999. A new location began operations down the street from the original in 2019. A Miami location is set to open later this year.
“The Nashville space will feature the now-classic Pastis decor, complete with exposed brick, original architectural details, plus factory-style windows that fit the 1897 May Hosiery Mills aesthetic,” the Scene reports. “The menu is largely French-inspired (think steak frites, lamb tagine and salade Niçoise) with an ample wine list, cocktails and, of course, plenty of pastis, the anise aperitif from which the restaurant gets its name.”
