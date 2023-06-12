The owner of a New Orleans whiskey and beer bar concept — among multiple other food and beverages business in the Crescent City — will open by early fall a downtown Nashville location one-half block south of Germantown.
Via his LeBlanc + Smith boutique hospitality company, Robert LeBlanc is planning Barrel Proof for a building located at 1010 Fourth Ave. N. and sitting next to the North Capitol structure accommodating Von Elrod’s Beer Hall and Kitchen. The business partners have filed for a permit and enlisted Nashville’s Remick Architecture for design work.
Barrel Proof will operate in a space adjacent to the future home of DeSano Pizzeria Napoletana.
In New Orleans, Barrel Proof operates at 1201 Magazine St. in the Lower Garden District and offers patrons a beverage lineup of about 60 beers and 200 whiskies. The bar, according to nola.com, provides a rustic feel with corrugated metals, lots of wood and taxidermied animals
LeBlanc, who serves as founder and ceative director of LeBlanc + Smith, also operates Sylvain, Meauxbar, Cavan Longway Tavern and Hotel Chloe in New Orleans. A LeBlanc + Smith spokesperson said Jason Sorbet serves as managing partner of Barrel Proof.
The Louisiana Restaurant Association named LeBlanc its 2019 Restaurateur of the Year, bizneworleans.com reports.
As the Post reported in mid-2022, DeSano owner Scott DeSano seeks to relocate this year from Midtown to the building slated for Barrel Proof. He has hired the local office of Austin-based STG to handle the design updates to the existing structure.
Local real estate investors Allen Arender and Ronnie Wenzler are members of an LLC that paid $5.2 million for the 0.47-acre property, located near Germantown, in November 2021.
DeSano Pizzeria Napoletana is known for its Italian-made wood-fired ovens. The business will need to relocate, in part, due to the looming sale of the 16th Avenue property from which the restaurant operates. Minnesota-based Roers Companies is proposing a 29-story tower for the 1.17-acre Midtown site.
