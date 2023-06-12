The owner of a New Orleans whiskey and beer bar concept — among multiple other food and beverages business in the Crescent City — will open by early fall a downtown Nashville location one-half block south of Germantown.

Via his LeBlanc + Smith boutique hospitality company, Robert LeBlanc is planning Barrel Proof for a building located at 1010 Fourth Ave. N. and sitting next to the North Capitol structure accommodating Von Elrod’s Beer Hall and Kitchen. The business partners have filed for a permit and enlisted Nashville’s Remick Architecture for design work.

Barrel Proof

1010 Fourth Ave. N.

