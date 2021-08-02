New images have been released of a mixed-use building slated for the Lion’s Head Village retail area of West Nashville.
Charlotte-based Crescent Communities is eyeing the 285-apartment unit Novel Lion’s Head for a 3.5-acre site currently home to a structure that most recently accommodated a Steinmart store. The area is perhaps best recognized as the home of a Trader Joe's grocery, with the site for the future structure to be sandwiched by the grocery building and a Target structure.
The address is 40 White Bridge Road.
As the Post reported in April, Crescent will work with Brentwood-based development company Pearl Street Partners and with Nashville-based The Fifth Generation Property Company, the latter being the broker assisting with entitlements.
A connection to the Richland Creek Greenway is planned as part of the project.
Read more and see previously released images here.
