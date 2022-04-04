A commercial building located in The Nations and home to casual restaurant Burger Joint has sold for approximately $2.46 million — more than three times the figure for which it changed ownership hands three years ago.
According to a release, the transaction possibly sets a record for the West Nashville district based on the $1,162 per square foot figure the small building commanded.
The seller of the 0.24-acre property, with an address of 5511 Centennial Blvd., was 51st Deli LLC. That entity is affiliated with Burger Joint and paid $770,000 for the property in January 2019, Metro records show.
According to a release, Mikyung Bang — information about whom the Post was unable to determine — is the new owner.
Cushman & Wakefield brokers Michael Havens, Ronnie Wenzler and Madison Wenzler of the local office of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller.
It is unclear if the buyer used a broker and if the sale included the business.
“We couldn’t be happier for Burger Joint, who was able to sell this retail establishment at a premium for over $1,162 per square foot,” Havens, Cushman & Wakefield senior director, said in the release.
“This likely sets a record for the amount charged per square foot for the area and a new standard for pricing.”
The Burger Joint building was sold fully furnished as a restaurant space that offers a full commercial kitchen and bar that was renovated in 2019. The property is located across Centennial Boulevard from Silo Bend.
Constructed in 1940, the one-story building that houses Burger Joint was last home to H & H Market.
The property sits within Metro Councilmember Mary Carolyn Roberts’ District 20.
Other food and beverage businesses located on or near Centennial and west of 51st Avenue North include Ugly Mug Coffee Café and Roastery, Centennial Café, Daddy’s Dogs, Oscar’s Taco Shop, White Bison Coffee and The Centennial.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.