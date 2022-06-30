United Rentals — which bill itself as among the world’s largest providers of rental services related to heavy equipment, tools and storage facilities — has paid $12.34 million for the La Vergne property for which it operates a local office.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the seller of the two-parcel property, with a main address of 1062 Firestone Parkway, was an LLC affiliated with Brentwood-based commercial real estate company ProVenture. The LLC paid $650,000 for the property in 2013, Metro records show.
United Rentals focuses on storage container rentals at the just-purchased La Vergne facility. It operates at least three other offices in the general Nashville office.
United Rentals, officials with which could not be reached for comment, seemingly established its Middle Tennessee presence no later than 2011. The company rents, among other items, air compressors, storage structures, construction towers, forklifts, excavators and backhoes.
Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, United Rentals offers 1,278 locations in North America, 11 in Europe, 28 in Australia and 18 in New Zealand. The company operates in 49 states and every Canadian province.
United Rentals is home to approximately 20,100 employees and offers approximately 4,300 classes of equipment for rent with a total original cost of $15.72 billion. It is listed on the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.
