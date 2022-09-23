Echo art

Project ECHO

 Courtesy of Wyndham

The local office of South Bend, Indiana-based Holladay Properties is seeking a location for what would be Nashville’s first Project ECHO hotel from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.

According to a release, Parsippany, New Jersey-based Wyndham — which bills itself as the world's largest hotel franchising company with approximately 9,000 hotels in 95 countries — has signed agreements with various entities nationwide for 100 of the hotels.

Tags

My Nashville Post role has evolved since 2000 when I joined the now-defunct The City Paper. TCP became a Post sister publication in 2008 (when I began doing some Post work) and folded in 2013. I have been managing editor of the Post since late 2011.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.