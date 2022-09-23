The local office of South Bend, Indiana-based Holladay Properties is seeking a location for what would be Nashville’s first Project ECHO hotel from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.
According to a release, Parsippany, New Jersey-based Wyndham — which bills itself as the world's largest hotel franchising company with approximately 9,000 hotels in 95 countries — has signed agreements with various entities nationwide for 100 of the hotels.
Allen Arender, Holladay’s locally based partner and senior vice president of development, said the company hopes to announce a Nashville-area site in 2023. He told the Post the future Project ECHO hotel will sit in a suburban setting.
Holladay Properties has 25 Project ECHO hotels signed, with other cities to include Savannah and Jacksonville.
“We don’t have a site yet identified,” Arender said. “But we will do multiple of these hotels in the Nashville market.”
To date, Holladay Properties has developed more than 20 suburban sites in four states with hotels of various brands, including Fairfield, Hampton, Holiday Inn, Tru and WoodSpring Suites. The company has not yet developed a Nashville site with a hotel.
In addition to recently signing a development agreement with Holladay, terms of which are not being disclosed, Wyndham has finalized a deal with Miami-based Gold Coast Premier Properties.
The release notes the Project ECHO hotels prototype requires about two acres, with the buildings to offer approximately 50,000 square feet and 124 individual rooms with an average 300 square feet.
Earlier this month, ground broke in Plano, Texas (near Dallas), on what will be the first Project ECHO hotel, and additional on-site starts are slated for this fall. Wyndham expects to open its first Project ECHO hotel in 2023.
