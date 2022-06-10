Nashville saw the second-highest median rent increase between May 2021 and May 2022, according to a new report from Redfin.
Rents in Nashville jumped 32 percent year-over-year, trailing only Austin’s 48-percent increase.
That came as median monthly rents nationally rose 15 percent and surpassed $2,000 for the first time in May. The median rent in Nashville was $2,141 in May.
“More people are opting to live alone, and rising mortgage-interest rates are forcing would-be homebuyers to keep renting,” Redfin deputy chief economist Taylor Marr said in a release. “These are among the demand-side pressures keeping rents sky-high. While renting has become more expensive, it is now more attractive than buying for many Americans this year as mortgage payments have surpassed rents on many homes. Although we expect rent-price growth to continue to slow in the coming months, it will likely remain high, causing ongoing affordability issues for renters.”
According to Redfin, just three of the 50 most populous metro areas saw rents fall between May 2021 and May 2022: Milwaukee, Kansas City and Minneapolis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.