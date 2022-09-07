Gulch building will convert to condos from STR

Buyers in the Nashville area are continuing to buy condos as home sales fall off the record 2021 pace.

According to data from Greater Nashville Realtors, there were 16 percent fewer home closings in the nine-county region that includes Nashville in August 2022 as compared to August 2021. Condo sales, however, were up from 2021 to 2022. Home sales were up slightly from July to August.

