Buyers in the Nashville area are continuing to buy condos as home sales fall off the record 2021 pace.
According to data from Greater Nashville Realtors, there were 16 percent fewer home closings in the nine-county region that includes Nashville in August 2022 as compared to August 2021. Condo sales, however, were up from 2021 to 2022. Home sales were up slightly from July to August.
One factor of a hot 2021 market was low inventory, but that metric appears to be stabilizing. GNR reported inventory of 6,687 homes at the end of August, more than twice the level from August 2021. Condo inventory was also up year-over-year.
Though inventory was up and closings were down, home prices continued to rise. The median price for a single-family home was $475,000 in August, up from $415,000 in the same month last year. The median condo jumped from $290,400 in August 2021 to $349,595 in August 2022.
“Buyers continue to purchase condos at a greater pace than last month and last year signaling strong demand at entry-level prices,” Greater Nashville Realtors President Steve Jolly said. “Inventory appears to be settling down at a level last seen in June 2020. Until rates fall below 5 percent consistently, I expect buyers will continue to have more choices and less competition which is healthy for our real estate market.”
