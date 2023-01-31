5109 Georgia

5109 Georgia Ave.

A small commercial building located in The Nations and home to musical instrument shop Nashville Violins has been listed for sale for $1.85 million.

Located at 5109 Georgia Ave. and sitting on 0.29 acres near Metro’s W.A. Bass Learning Center, the 1928-constructed building offers 2,534 square feet and once served as a residence, according to marketing materials.

Tags

The evolution of my position with the Post dates to 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, SouthComm Inc. bought the two publications, with TCP ceasing operations in 2013. In 2018, FW Publishing acquired the Post, for which I have served as managing editor since 2011.