A small commercial building located in The Nations and home to musical instrument shop Nashville Violins has been listed for sale for $1.85 million.
Located at 5109 Georgia Ave. and sitting on 0.29 acres near Metro’s W.A. Bass Learning Center, the 1928-constructed building offers 2,534 square feet and once served as a residence, according to marketing materials.
David Wascher owns the West Nashville property, having paid $152,000 for it in 2006, Metro records show.
The listing is the equivalent of $730 per square foot based on the Class C building’s size, a figure that ranks on the high end for commercial buildings located in The Nations.
Wascher has enlisted Mark Haining, an affiliate broker with the Nashville office of Benchmark Realty, to handle the marketing and sale of the property.
"If you consider the recent sales of similar commercial properties on 51st Avenue, the asking price is in keeping with those," Haining told the Post.
Wascher began operations of Nashville Violins 23 years ago. According to the business’ website, he plans to close shop in February and, soon thereafter, open The Fiddle Guy, in Ashland City. That business will be open by appointment only and offer repairs, rentals, sales and service.
Nashville Violins is not affiliated with The Violin Shop, a similar business located on Eighth Avenue in Berry Hill and in business for 35 years.