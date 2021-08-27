A seven-unit luxury condominium project is slated for Music Row.
The five-story modernist building will rise at 1030 17th Ave. S., property Nashville-based developer Geoff Sernyak has under contract and hopes to close on the acquisition in mid-September. An early October start is slated, with the effort to require the razing of a small home on the site.
Malvern will be the first Nashville project for Sernyak, who has undertaken boutique projects in other markets, he said. Sernyak serves as CEO of Geofferson and Co. and has enlisted Centric Architecture, Quest Design Group (mechanical, electrical and plumbing engineering) and Fulmer Lucas Engineering (civil engineering). Each is locally based.
Amenities to Malvern will include a below-grade, secured parking garage (with sufficient space for car-lifts) and terraces for each unit. Sernyak said he envisions a condo building with units that are more high-end and spacious than are typically found in the city. Of note, an elevator will provide direct-to-units access.
Designed in the Australian modern style, the residences will feature white oak cabinetry, fireplaces, marble countertops, European French oak wide plank floors and designer appliances, fixtures and technology.
Sernyak said The Garden unit (on the ground level) will feature more than 3,300 square feet of interior space and a landscaped garden terrace with grill. The second and third floors will offer four 2,100-square-foot units. The fourth and fifth floors feature two bi-level penthouses with over 3,800 square feet and 800 square feet of outdoor space per unit.
Sernyak said the residences will start at $1.4 million, with the two penthouses to be priced at about $3 million.
An October 2022 completion is targeted.
“The idea of being on your own private terrace eating dinner with friends at 70 feet in the air, in the heart of Music Row, with unencumbered views in all directions, is mesmerizing,” Sernyak said. “Overall, this project will offer location, size, quality and privacy that is rarely seen in Nashville.
