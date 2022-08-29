A Music Row building has sold for $5.2 million — with the seller a manager who has worked with Kiss, Ted Nugent, Bon Jovi and Motley Crue, among other rock acts.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the new owner of the property, with an address of 21 Music Square W., is an LLC that shares an address with Don Thorp. According to his linkedin page, Thorp has served as president for 27 years of Prinova Group, a Chicago-area-based supplier of ingredients and manufacturing solutions for the food, beverage and nutrition industries.
The seller was an LLC affiliated with Doc McGhee, chairman of McGhee Entertainment. That entity seemingly operates in the just-sold building.
McGhee bought the property in 2008 for $2.04 million, according to Metro records.
The deal is the equivalent of $650 per square foot based on the building’s size. A source said the figure ranks on the higher side compared to similar previous Music Row deals.
John Toomey, principal broker with Nashville-based JT Commercial Real Estate, facilitated the transaction for both parties, according to the source.
The property has a history of sorts. Music producer and publisher B. Tom Collins once owned the property, paying $1.2 million for it in 1995, Metro records show. Collins worked with Barbara Mandrell and Ronnie Milsap, among others.
The late Lon Varnell, a founding member of the International Entertainment Buyers Association, acquired the property in 1971 for about $13,850. Varnell’s Varnell Enterprises became the exclusive tour promoter for Lawrence Welk.
