A Music Row building has sold for $5.2 million — with the seller a manager who has worked with Kiss, Ted Nugent, Bon Jovi and Motley Crue, among other rock acts.

According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the new owner of the property, with an address of 21 Music Square W., is an LLC that shares an address with Don Thorp. According to his linkedin page, Thorp has served as president for 27 years of Prinova Group, a Chicago-area-based supplier of ingredients and manufacturing solutions for the food, beverage and nutrition industries.

21

21 Music Square W. as seen in 2019

My Nashville Post role has evolved since 2000 when I joined the now-defunct The City Paper. TCP became a Post sister publication in 2008 (when I began doing some Post work) and folded in 2013. I have been managing editor of the Post since late 2011.

