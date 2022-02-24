A Music Row property has sold for $1.8 million — three times the figure for which it last changed ownership hands less than 10 years ago.
Anchored by an office building offering 3,764 square feet, the property is located at 1605 17th Ave. S.
The new owner is Ken Royer, who recently sold a nearby Music Row property at 1024 17th Ave. S. for $3.05 million (read here).
The seller was an LLC affiliated with music business management and financial services company Martin, Allbee, Miller, Bryan & Associates, which operates on Woodland Street in East Nashville. The LLC paid $600,000 for the property in October 2012, Metro records show.
The transaction is the equivalent of $471 per square foot based on the structure’s size.
According to a release, Royer’s web and marketing agency Horton Group will relocate to the just-purchased building.
John Maxwell, principal with Nashville-based Alpine Ventures, represented the seller.
Michael Havens, Ronnie Wenzler and Madison Wenzler — senior director, senior associate and executive director, respectively, with the Nashville office of Chicago-based Cushman & Wakefield — represented Royer.
“It was important for us to stay on Music Row for client access and staff amenities,” Royer said, crediting the Cushman & Wakefield team for the effort. “We can’t wait to move in and provide our clients with a new comfortable space to meet and collaborate on our digital marketing and web design services.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.