A Music Row property housing a publishing company whose co-founder invented the Nerf polyurethane foam ball has sold for $1.65 million.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the new owner of the 0.18-acre property, located at 1229 17th Ave. S., is Gina Trent, details about whom the Post was unable to determine. Trent has landed a loan, valued at $400,000, from Nashville-based Studio Bank, a separate document notes.
The seller seemingly was Marie "Ree" Guyer, who with father Reynolds “Reyn” Guyer co-founded Wrensong Entertainment in 1983. The music publishing company operates from the building that just sold.
Reynolds Guyer acquired the property — which is located next to the structure accommodating online publication MusicRow.com — in 1985 for $125,000, Metro records show.
In addition to the Nerf ball, Guyer Company in the 1960s help create Twister, a game of physical skill now produced by Milton Bradley Company and Winning Moves Games USA. Reyn Guyer’s Winsor Concepts owns the patents related to both Nerf and Twister, according to the Wrensong Entertainment website.
Wrensong Entertainment, which also offers an office in Minneapolis, oversees a publishing catalogue of more than 3,000 songs, including those recorded by Garth Brooks, Dierks Bentley, Old Dominion, Faith Hill and Blake Shelton, among others.
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the transaction.
