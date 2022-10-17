A Music Row property housing a publishing company whose co-founder invented the Nerf polyurethane foam ball has sold for $1.65 million.

According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the new owner of the 0.18-acre property, located at 1229 17th Ave. S., is Gina Trent, details about whom the Post was unable to determine. Trent has landed a loan, valued at $400,000, from Nashville-based Studio Bank, a separate document notes.

1229

1229 17th Ave. S. as seen in 2019

Tags

My job with the Post has evolved since October 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, both publications became aligned via former owner SouthComm Inc. I have served as Post managing editor since 2011.